Karrion Kross Recalls Jon Moxley Helping Him Get Into WWE

Karrion Kross says that Jon Moxley helped get him a job with WWE. The Final Testament leader recently appeared on Notsam Wrestling and during the conversation, he recalled how Moxley connected him with Triple H after Moxley and kross competed on an independent show in Las Vegas.

“After the show, he’s like, he basically says ‘Hey listen. I’m not telling you where to go. I’m not telling you where to make money. But I’m just saying, you really should call Triple H, cause you could make a very, very good living there,'” Kross recalled (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “He was like ‘Work wherever you want, go wherever you want. But I just have a feeling that if you call him, things are going to be good for you.'”

He continued, “And I was like…that’s like ‘What do you mean? Call Triple H? What do you mean?’ He’s like ‘Nah, just call him…I’m giving you his number. I want you to call him.’ And I was like ‘Oh my god.’ Well now I can’t [not call him]…So now I had to…So I sent him a text. He calls me and is like ‘Is this really Killer Kross?’ ‘Cause like, I don’t know, it could be a crank caller or somebody gets his number. So we talk, and a few months later, I was in ‘NXT,’ and that’s kind of how that worked.”

Kross signed with WWE in 2020 and exited the company in late 2021, though he made his return in August of 2022 and has been part of the main roster ever since.