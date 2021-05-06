Karrion Kross Wants Jon Moxley To Return To WWE, Talks Working With Finn Balor In NXT

In a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement, Karrion Kross discussed working with Finn Balor, wanting to see Jon Moxley return to WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Karrion Kross on working with Finn Balor and Balor being the perfect opponent for him to return against: “I was pleasantly surprised how much we think alike in terms of creating something together for people to feel and enjoy. For me, my goal is to elicit an emotional response from an audience every time I go out there. I don’t throw words to the wind. I don’t just say things just to say them. I’m leaving a trail of breadcrumbs for people every single time you see me. Scarlett does the same thing. When you see the cards on the screen, we’re telling you something. If you’re a person who likes the devil in the details, you will be able to have something within that. There’s something to play with there. We deliberately do that. We know it’s not for everybody. There are a lot of casual viewers that turn it on and just want to see people bang heads. That’s cool. We want them. Give us everyone. But we’re trying to cover all bases. That’s what we’re trying to do. With Finn, I could not have asked for a better person to perform with. He’s worked all around the world and everywhere he’s gone, championships have followed. His pro wrestling IQ is off the charts.”

On his favorite opponents and wanting to see Jon Moxley back in WWE: “Finn is at the top as of right now, for sure. Tommaso Ciampa definitely is one of them. I might get in trouble for this but Jon Moxley. I hope he comes back one day. I think he will. Not that I would know or anything has been said. I hope for that one day. If he does, he’ll have to go through me. We have unfinished business.”

On his greatest mentors throughout his career: “Disco Inferno, believe it or not, has probably been the best mentor I’ve had. The reason being that he prepared me to understand what this business is before I was actually involved with it at the highest level. He prepared me to understand the business model of WWE and understand what we’re really trying to achieve. He taught me more of how the business of television works, and that allowed me to prepare myself to work for television before I was on television. Aside from Disco, I’d definitely say the whole WWE team. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Terry Taylor – the whole crew I have here. Every single week I learn something new.”

