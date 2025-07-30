– During a recent interview with The Show on Rock 105.3, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross discussed his journey to WWE SummerSlam, his prominent television feud with Sami Zayn, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Karrion Kross on his journey up to this point: “I wouldn’t change any of the way it played out because it’s actually led me to have a very unique and strong relationship with the audience. I’m just going to state the obvious here, and it’s kind of the elephant in the room. When an entertainment corporation tries to shove anybody down the audience’s throat, whether it’s wrestling, music, movies, TV, you can feel it. I have not been somebody that they’ve done that with.”

On his relationship with the WWE audience: “I think that oftentimes, having an organic relationship with the audience and that connection comes with being a person who the audience can see if persevering against a lot of different invisible hands, so to speak. So, I wouldn’t change any of it. It hasn’t been perfect, it’s been very challenging, and it’s actually led to here. This isn’t something you can re-create with anybody. I have something special with the crowd and I feel so honored and privileged to have that. It’s a real thing. It’s even going on when people aren’t even seeing it. Everywhere I’m going, I have people coming up to me and telling me their stories and telling me they’ve been fans for years. Everyone has a story of where they were and what was going on when they saw me doing something. It hasn’t always been that way. That feels really amazing,” he said.

The rematch between Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross goes down on Saturday, August 2 at WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1. Both nights of the premium live event are being held at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The premium live event will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.