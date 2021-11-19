wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Returns To ‘Killer Kross’ Ring Name, First Post-WWE Match Announced
November 19, 2021 | Posted by
Karrion Kross, now returning to his Killer Kross ring name, is set for his first match following his WWE release on November 4. It was announced that Kross will square off with Flip Gordon at WrestlePro Killer Instinct on February 5 in Rahway, New Jersey.
As previously noted, Scarlett Bordreaux will also make her first post-WWE appearance on that show in a match against Harley Cameron.
You can view the announcement below.
🚨KILLER KROSS vs FLIP GORDON🚨
On February 5th, Making his FIRST in ring appearance since NXT/WWE, Killer Kross will go one on one with former ROH superstar making his WrestlePro return FLIP GORDON! pic.twitter.com/OairDLhZ9p
— KM / Kevin Matthews (@Superstar_KM) November 19, 2021
