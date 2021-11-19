Karrion Kross Returns To ‘Killer Kross’ Ring Name, First Post-WWE Match Announced

Karrion Kross, now returning to his Killer Kross ring name, is set for his first match following his WWE release on November 4. It was announced that Kross will square off with Flip Gordon at WrestlePro Killer Instinct on February 5 in Rahway, New Jersey.

As previously noted, Scarlett Bordreaux will also make her first post-WWE appearance on that show in a match against Harley Cameron.

You can view the announcement below.