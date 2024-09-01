wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Would Like To See New Extreme Wrestling Title In WWE
Karrion Kross says he’d like to see a new Extreme Wrestling Championship determined through a tournament. Kross posted to his Twitter account on Saturday and said that he’d like to see a no rules, no DQ tournament for a new championship, as you can see below.
Kross wrote:
“It would be awesome to hold an extreme rules tournament right now in WWE to introduce a new Extreme Wrestling Championship.
No rules. No DQ.
Pinfall, submission or knockout.”
When a fan replied and suggested it could be new content for Netflix, Kross agreed.
WWE recently instituted the WWE Speed Championship, with a Women’s Speed Championship set to debut at the end of a new tournament on the Twitter show.
