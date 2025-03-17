Karrion Kross Says He’s Looking For Jean-Claude Van Damme While In Brussels

In a post on Twitter, Karrion Kross said that he’s looking for actor Jean-Claude Van Damme while he is in Brussels for tonight’s WWE RAW. JVCD spent most of his career in action films and during the height of his popularity, was nicknamed ‘The Muscles from Brussels’.

Kross wrote: “Today I am walking the streets of Brussels looking for Jean Claude Van Dam. If I find him, I will challenge him to a Kumite before RAW, I will kneebar & RNC him at the same time. Then, I will thank him for my entire childhood memories of the greatest action films of all time.

I FOUND HIM. I’M GOING IN. — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) March 17, 2025