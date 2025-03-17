wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Says He’s Looking For Jean-Claude Van Damme While In Brussels
In a post on Twitter, Karrion Kross said that he’s looking for actor Jean-Claude Van Damme while he is in Brussels for tonight’s WWE RAW. JVCD spent most of his career in action films and during the height of his popularity, was nicknamed ‘The Muscles from Brussels’.
Kross wrote: “Today I am walking the streets of Brussels looking for Jean Claude Van Dam. If I find him, I will challenge him to a Kumite before RAW, I will kneebar & RNC him at the same time. Then, I will thank him for my entire childhood memories of the greatest action films of all time.
Today I am walking the streets of Brussels looking for Jean Claude Van Dam.
If I find him, I will challenge him to a Kumite before RAW, I will kneebar & RNC him at the same time.
Then, I will thank him for my entire childhood memories of the greatest action films of all time.
— Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) March 17, 2025
I FOUND HIM.
I’M GOING IN.
— Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) March 17, 2025
So…
That in fact was not him.
Looked exactly like him, even had a great high kick and did the splits.
I realized that after it was too late.
I should probably grab a waffle and hide now. Caused a very big scene.
See you at #WWERaw … maybe.
— Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) March 17, 2025
