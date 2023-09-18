Karrion Kross Looks Back On Challenging Batista At Bloodsport 2

Karrion Kross threw out a challenge to Batista back at Bloodsport 2 in 2019, and he recently looked back at the moment. Kross issued the challenge at the event, though Batista never answered him. Kross responded to a throwback post on Twitter about the challenge, offering a story about how it came about.

Kross wrote:

“Wild story here.

Short version;

Had came off wrestling Moxley & heard Batista was in the building shooting a zombie film.

Was a huge fan of his growing up, bummed to hear he retired & thought he’d KILL it in Bloodsport.

Was hoping he’d return & would be honored to open that door.”