Karrion Kross Loses WWE Raw Debut to Jeff Hardy (Clip)

Karrion Kross’ first match on Raw didn’t go how he hoped, as he lost to a newly re-theme music’d Jeff Hardy. The NXT Champion made his debut against Hardy in a match that saw Kross dominate until Hardy abruptly got the win with a powerbomb from the corner. Hardy put his feet on the ropes to get the win.

Hardy came out to his “No More Words” theme music that he’s been without for a while, and has been waiting to bring back until the fans return. After the match, Kross said that Hardy made the biggest mistake of his life and used his “Fall and Prey” catchphrase before leaving. Scarlett was reportedly not at Raw and thus didn’t accompany Kross to the ring.