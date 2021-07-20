wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Loses WWE Raw Debut to Jeff Hardy (Clip)
July 19, 2021 | Posted by
Karrion Kross’ first match on Raw didn’t go how he hoped, as he lost to a newly re-theme music’d Jeff Hardy. The NXT Champion made his debut against Hardy in a match that saw Kross dominate until Hardy abruptly got the win with a powerbomb from the corner. Hardy put his feet on the ropes to get the win.
Hardy came out to his “No More Words” theme music that he’s been without for a while, and has been waiting to bring back until the fans return. After the match, Kross said that Hardy made the biggest mistake of his life and used his “Fall and Prey” catchphrase before leaving. Scarlett was reportedly not at Raw and thus didn’t accompany Kross to the ring.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Who Knew About John Cena’s WWE Return At Money In The Bank, Becky Lynch Backstage
- Taping Results For Upcoming Episodes of Impact Wrestling and Impact Homecoming (SPOILERS)
- Roman Reigns Comments On The End of Last Night’s WWE Money in the Bank
- Note On Why Start Of Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley WWE Money in the Bank Match Went to Black Feed