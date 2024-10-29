Karrion Kross’ Memoir Set To Release In August Of Next Year

Karrion Kross’ memoir is set to release next summer. ECW Press has announced that Life Is Fighting will be released on August 5, 2025.

The book is written by Kross and described as follows:

Get a rare glimpse into the mind of Karrion Kross, the 6’4″, 265-pound powerhouse known for his ferocity in the ring but admired for his thoughtful perseverance outside of it. This book is packed with heartache, humor, and invaluable lessons, revealing the real man behind the menacing exterior and his relentless journey to the top of sports entertainment.

Karrion Kross’s physique — a hulking 6’4″, 265 pounds — and the unbridled intensity in his eyes is enough on its own to inspire fear in opponents. Factor in his unique combination of precision and abject ruthlessness, and it becomes clear that anyone stepping in the ring with Kross is in immediate danger. A master of catch wrestling and sambo, Kross has done battle around the world. He boasts an array of devastating suplexes, including his dreaded Doomsday Saito. And if that’s not enough, he’s more than happy to put opponents to sleep with the Kross Jacket.

For all his menacing exterior, the human being behind the character — whose real name is Kevin Kesar — is a soft-spoken, highly thoughtful individual with a powerful story. Recognized by peers for his exceptional love for his profession, Kesar endured numerous setbacks on the way to achieving his dream. Along with his wife, Elizabeth — known in WWE as Scarlett — he has repeatedly found the fortitude to bounce back stronger, personally and professionally. This book is full of fascinating stories, heartache, humor, and even some advice for those with similar aspirations. Readers will be immersed into Kesar’s unique mindset as he pulls back the curtain on what the journey (and the fight) to the top of sports entertainment is really like.