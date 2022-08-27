wrestling / News
Karrion Kross & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
August 26, 2022 | Posted by
Next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown will see Karrion Kross’ Smackdown in-ring debut and more. WWE announced the following lineup for next week’s show, which is the final episode before Clash at the Castle:
* Viking Rules Match: New Day vs. Viking Raiders
* Karrion Kross vs. TBA
* Maxiumum Male Models vs. Hit Row
* Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Roman Reigns celebrates two years as Universal Champion
* Ronda Rousey’s “final judgment”
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/9YOJ9UXMUW
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Early Plans For Tonight’s Smackdown, Names Set To Return (SPOILERS)
- Eddie Kingston Again Takes Responsibility For Suspension, Criticizes Disco Inferno For Body Shaming
- Backstage Update on Rumored WWE Raw TV Rating Change
- Note On How Some People Feel About The CM Punk-Colt Cabana Situation In AEW