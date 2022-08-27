wrestling / News

Karrion Kross & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

August 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 9-2-22 Image Credit: WWE

Next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown will see Karrion Kross’ Smackdown in-ring debut and more. WWE announced the following lineup for next week’s show, which is the final episode before Clash at the Castle:

* Viking Rules Match: New Day vs. Viking Raiders
* Karrion Kross vs. TBA
* Maxiumum Male Models vs. Hit Row
* Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Roman Reigns celebrates two years as Universal Champion
* Ronda Rousey’s “final judgment”

