Karrion Kross & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

Next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown will see Karrion Kross’ Smackdown in-ring debut and more. WWE announced the following lineup for next week’s show, which is the final episode before Clash at the Castle:

* Viking Rules Match: New Day vs. Viking Raiders

* Karrion Kross vs. TBA

* Maxiumum Male Models vs. Hit Row

* Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Roman Reigns celebrates two years as Universal Champion

* Ronda Rousey’s “final judgment”