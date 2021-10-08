Karrion Kross Hints At New Look For His Mask, Teases Scarlett Possibly Joining Him

Karrion Kross has undergone quite a presentation change since being called up from WWE NXT to the main roster, and in a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, the former NXT Champion teased another development for his character.

When discussing the mask he’s been wearing on the main roster, Kross didn’t offer any spoilers but did mention there was “something developing” with it (via Fightful):

“I don’t want to spoil anything, but there is going to be something developing on that, I’m hoping, very quickly. I’ve had an idea and concept about this that I’ve wanted to expand on for an extended period of time. I don’t want to blow it here. I don’t mean to avoid the question, but stay tuned.”

He was also asked about the possibility of Scarlett joining him, to which he replied “it’s very possible.”

Kross will remain on Raw after being drafted to the brand on Night Two of the draft.