Karrion Kross’ New Look Reportedly a Merchandising-Based Move
August 24, 2021
It appears that Karrion Kross’ new gladiator look from Raw is being done for merchandising opportunities, according to a new report. Andrew Zarian reports that a source in the company indicated to him that the decision to give Kross the new gear that debuted last night on Raw was made for marketing purposes.
Zarian quotes his source as saying, “Everything & everyone must be marketable. Toys, shirts, imaging, and accessories. You need to stand out to sell and this is how they sell.”
The look has not gone over very well on social media, with unfavorable comparisons being made to Lord Humongous (and that gimmick’s inspiration, The Road Warrior) and Demolition.
