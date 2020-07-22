Karrion Kross on Having to Debut in NXT Without a Crowd, Randy Orton’s Shots at NXT

– Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin recently interviewed NXT Superstar Karrion Kross, who discussed debuting in NXT without a crowd, Randy Orton’s shots at the brand, and more. Below are some highlights.

Karrion Kross on his upcoming match with Dominik Dijakovic: “I think that people are expecting a good match from what I’ve read and what I’ve seen. I think we are going to surpass what people are expecting to see. Because [Dijakovic] specifically, I’ve never been in the ring with someone with a style like his. Specifically because of his size. He, in my opinion, has a striker’s lucha libre kinda hybrid style. Which is crazy because he’s very tall. And I think that the clash of styles is going to make for really interesting chemistry. I can guarantee people it’s going to be a lot more violent than they are anticipating. That much I will go on record to say. Very pumped for people to see.”

Kross on his and Scarlet Bordeaux’s debut with no fans in attendance: “When it was happening, I was just so pumped to be there. And I know that she was too. Scarlett I think for ten years has been trying to get to WWE. For me it was six. Just being there, we were on cloud nine. And having the opportunity to contribute, I mean it’s awesome.

On how they dealt with not being able to feed off the crowd: “You know what we do is we feed off of the crowd. That’s why they’re there. We didn’t have that. So we trained extra hard. We had our minds right for it. We just went in there laser focused on these are the things that are not here and there’s nothing that we can do about them, we’re gonna subtract that from the equation. This is what we DO have, and we’re gonna focus on this and get the absolute most out of it. We’re gonna kill this. That was kind of our mindset for that situation. We wanted to give it to the fans. We knew that there were millions of people all over the world that would see that and we just tried to focus on that to give them the best version of ourselves at that time.”

His thoughts on Randy Orton’s shots on NX: “Well, here’s the thing. He’s funny. He’s actually funny. I think he’s funny. I find the things that he says funny. I’ve never met him before, but I’m assuming he probably has a great sense of humor and on social media, when I’m reading something, and I learned this years ago, I do my absolute best not to attach my own personal context to what I’m reading. That can happen in text messages. That can happen on social media. And I think what happens sometimes is, people’s comprehension of something that is written, the context of it just takes on a life of its own. And, who’s to say, there may have been absolutely nothing malicious about what he said. I don’t know. It’s a jab. Yeah, of course you can see that. But whether it was malicious or not, I would have no idea. So I just wouldn’t assume that it is.”