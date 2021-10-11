Karrion Kross On Making the Transition From NXT To WWE Main Roster, Idea Behind Wearing a Mask

In a recent interview on Table Talk, Karrion Kross discussed making the adjustment from NXT to the WWE main roster, the idea behind him wearing a mask, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Karrion Kross on working with Scarlett in NXT and their on-screen chemistry: “Much easier. It’s not her, it’s more of a me thing, but I would’ve anticipated it to be a lot more difficult. I’ve worked really sparingly in tag situations on the independents, especially in Mexico. We had a lot of six-mans and it was a great way to showcase a lot of people at once. Sometimes, that can be a headache working with other performers – not because people are difficult, but because everyone has their own subjective opinion or view on what the best way is to entertain someone. But with her and I, if we’re not thinking the exact same thing, we are thinking the opposites in a way that complements what we’re trying to achieve. I think that’s a personal chemistry more than anything, and it translated to business which was awesome.”

On making the adjustment from NXT to the main roster: “It’s a completely different experience in the way that the show runs, mainly for me because I’m not at the PC. At the Capitol Wrestling Center where we would shoot NXT, the day felt – in terms of how the show was laid out – very premeditated in terms of the direction we knew we were gonna be going, and everything was spaced out. It just felt more concrete, whereas with Raw, there are so many moving parts and a lot of things that are changing moment to moment. So, being able to adapt and change on the fly, I don’t want to necessarily say it was hard. It was more fun. I enjoy stuff like that and don’t mind pressure whatsoever. I don’t know if I observed the transition from NXT to Raw as hard or easy, but more, in general, just a really cool learning experience.”

On the idea behind him wearing a mask: “I’m not entirely sure at this point. I had received a briefing – I think it was a creative team conversation, I guess it was a series of people coming up with attempting to expand on the original concept that was presented in NXT. But the direction I think they were attempting to go in was essentially a gladiator idea. I had introduced the lower body gear in NXT when I competed against Finn Balor to get the title back. My original concept of that was kind of like, this feels like what the Coliseum days would be like – we were in a circular area, people all around it. This was what it would be at that time…..I think what they were trying to do is play off of that, so that’s kind of where we are right now with it.”

