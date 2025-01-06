Karrion Kross Weighs In On Differences Between Final Testament & Wyatt Sicks

Karrion Kross says the “spooky lane” is Wyatt Sicks-specific in WWE, which has allowed him to show different sides of his work. Kross’ Final Testament has been feuding with the Wyatt Sicks and he spoke about the difference between the two stables in a recent interview on Notsam Wrestling.

“I always think to myself, now that we’re doing what we’re doing with [The Wyatt Sicks], I think — and these are my own words — the spooky lane is very much reserved for them,” Kross said (per Fightful). “Ironically, the way the character that I’m doing has been produced differently since they’ve shown up, it’s actually been really good for me because I can show people other layers.”

He went on to elaborate, “I can go back to doing stuff that I did in year one that no one ever saw on the Indies. I can splash in dark humor.”

The Final Testament and Miz defeated the Wyatt Sicks in an eight-man tag team match on the December 9th episode of Raw.