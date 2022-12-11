Karrion Kross On Fan Support After His Initial Main Roster Run, Storyline With Rey Mysterio

Karrion Kross’ initial WWE main roster run went over poorly, but Kross recently discussed how the fans kept supporting him in a new interview. Kross recently spoke with USA Network for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On fan support following his botched Raw debut: “The support was everywhere. It was completely inescapable. I would be grocery shopping, at the gym, in the airport, in a parking lot, at a restaurant. Literally everywhere I went, I was always approached by dozens of people at least every week and they were expressing how upset they were about all of that.”

On his WWE release: “Sometimes it is what it is. As a person, I tend to not dwell on negative situations or scenarios that I can’t really do anything about. I tend to constantly think about how I can recover from a situation immediately, both personally and professionally, and that’s exactly what I did. The day we were released we had almost 12 months of work lined up in almost 12 hours. The fan support, the industry support … we were really well supported throughout the whole thing when we were released… I was fortunate in this particular situation because a lot of people have to go out and tell the story themselves once they’re released. And the way things played out, it played out publicly on television. So I never really felt the need to have to speak up or anything.”

On his new storyline with Rey Mysterio: “I’m going to force a new layer out of Rey Mysterio that people have never seen before. That’s what this is going to be about.”

On his WWE goals: “Competing against Roman Reigns for the titles he holds is always on my radar. But there’s a time and place for everything. In the meantime, I am very much about showing the audience moments and stories where we can explore different aspects of the characters they’ve been watching for a very long time. I want to diversify our programming whenever I’m on. I want it to feel different whenever I’m on versus everything else you see before me or after me. That’s why I approach things the way I do, that’s why I work the way that I do, and that’s why I request to be produced the way that I do.”