Karrion Kross on How He looked at His WWE NXT Title Run

– In a recent appearance on El Brunch, Karrion Kross recalled his earlier run as NXT Champion in WWE NXT, and how he looked at the reign as a “dress rehearsal” for eventually becoming WWE Champion. He stated the following (per Wrestling Inc):

“It was very good. It’s the type of title reign that people will never, ever see in their entire careers, and for me, to be able to achieve that so early upon my arrival in WWE, I’ll never forget it. It was one of the best times in my career … I kind of thought of being champion of NXT as – every single day you show up to work, this is going to be a dress rehearsal for one day becoming WWE Champion. That’s the way I always looked at it.”

Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE last month.