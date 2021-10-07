Karrion Kross On The Idea Behind His Ring Gear, Not Sure Who Came Up With Mask

Karrion Kross’ ring gear has inspired quite the reaction since he debuted with it on Raw, and he discussed the concept behind it in a new interview. Kross was a guest on Table Talk and discussed the gladiator-style gear, which was inspired by a look he wore on NXT.

Asked who came up with the mask, Kross said (per Fightful), “I’m not entirely sure at this point. I had received a briefing about, I guess it was a creative team conversation, a series of people attempting to expand on the original concept that was presented during NXT. I guess it was a team of people.”

He continued, “The direction I think they were attempting to go in was essentially a gladiator idea. I had introduced the lower body gear at NXT when I competed against Finn Balor to get the title back. My original concept was like, this feels like what the coliseum days would be like. We’re in a circular area with people around. With the character presentation of Karrion Kross and the development, this wasn’t just a regular match people were getting into. Win or lose, you might not be coming out the same way. I was attempting to project that sort of energy into it. What they wanted to do when I was coming up was play off of that. That’s where we’re at with it.”