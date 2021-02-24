Karrion Kross on Not Being Frustrated for Lack of Title Shot Upon Return, Wants to Work With Randy Orton

– FOX Sports recently interviewed NXT Superstar Karrion Kross. He spoke about not receiving a title shot upon his return, Randy Orton’s recent comments on him, and more. Below are some highlights.

Karrion Kross on if he’s frustrated on not getting a title shot since his return: “No. Not necessarily, because I believe—I guess pun intended—timing is everything. Timing is everything and I believe that there’s a right time and a right place to do things. I see, literally, every single day online, fans have been asking for me to go after the belt. They want me to officially take it back. And, again, it’s always very flattering to just see that interest and to see that people want me to get back on that road so we can see where that was going to lead. I have every single intention to do that, but they’re going to appreciate when I decide to do it more than just doing it immediately and I’ll leave it at that.”

Karrion Kross on if he’d want to get a title rematch at WrestleMania 37: “100%. Yes, I would. I don’t know where that began – whether it was online or if it was Finn’s suggestion through another interview – but people have been creating these pictures where they post the both of us with the WrestleMania background for weeks now. I hope the company is listening to that because there seems to be an interest and a demand for that. So, I hope fans get what they’re looking for, because I’d be more than happy to step up on ‘The Grandest Stage of Them All’ and do that.”

On the recent tweets by Randy Orton on wanting him to come up to the main roster: “I laughed about it because I had woke up that morning, did cardio, came back, and then I turned my phone on and that was the first thing I saw on social media. My first, immediate reaction, because I saw what time it was tweeted, I was like, ‘What?!? What is this?’ It was very late in the morning. I was like, ‘I clearly missed a very good time last night.’ But, yeah, it was very flattering and I thought it was awesome, and I think the world of him.

“I’d even said this before, I think more people should be having fun on social media rather than keeping it like this overly serious, overly sensitive battle ground. I don’t know him personally, but I do know that the guy has a sense of humor. I’ve been aware of that for a time and as flattering as it was, I know he’s only kidding around. But, I can’t wait to work with him in the future. I’m definitely interested in doing that. In order for him to hit the RKO, he’s going to have to give me his back, and a lot of bad things can happen. Just thought I’d throw that out there for peace of mind.”