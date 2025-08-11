Karrion Kross Reflects On Getting Support From Wrestling Veterans & Fans

Karrion Kross had a lot of support from wrestling talent and fans in the lead up to his contract expiring, and he reflected on that in his new documentary. As noted, Kross posted part two of his The Killer documentary on Sunday which confirmed that his contract expired today. During the lengthy video, he talked about how fans and wrestling figures in and out of WWE spoke about him and you can see some highlights below:

On getting support from guys like Bobby Lashley, William Regal and Bully Ray: “To get that sort of validation from people who have been in the business and done just about everything. For them to — it’s one thing when they say it to you privately. But then when they publicly say it, there’s there’s a deliberate intention with that to help a brother. And I have everybody — everybody — asking me what’s going on. Which — it doesn’t bother me. I feel really supported. I definitely feel supported by the boys. A lot of the ladies talk to Scarlet about everything. We feel really supported.”

On the ups and downs of doing media: “But then it becomes like — it’s difficult to talk about. Could the conversations you’re having become detrimental? You don’t mean for them to be. And then, you know, you have reporters asking you about it. And I generally like to do media because we can cover ground that perhaps the television show just realistically can’t afford us to cover. Letting fans in — you know, we have the Unreal show now. There’s a huge culture of fans who like that type of stuff. I do like doing media, but what I don’t like doing about it is like, you know, you get these people that like rip certain things that you’re saying without the context and use them for sensationalized headlines, for clickbait and stuff like that. You know, now I know why a lot of the top stars don’t like doing media, because they just don’t want to be attached or associated with that. They don’t want to feel like they’re walking through some sort of weird f**king minefield where people won’t actually look up the articles or the interviews. They’ll just read the headline in their newsfeed and then it it generates some sort of like negative or derogatory opinion when that’s not even really how you meant it or how you even really said it. I want to do more. Aand I’d like to do it under the premise of it being fair. And I don’t think that there’s anything outrageous about what the f**k I just said.”

On getting support from wrestling fans: “I’ve never had people coming to me and talking to me quite like this, expressing how they feel about what’s going on. Because what’s been happening with me over the last few months on television and the presentation of the character, it’s never really played out like this. So, a lot of people express to me what that escapism does for them through entertainment. Just that that brief relief they can get where they can put their feet up on the couch after a long day and just step out of their concerns, their accountabilities, and their responsibilities and watch something that they enjoy. And like, to be an outlet for people like that that I’ve never met, until I meet them, and to know that I’m doing that for people. It’s hard to put into words. It feels really good though.”

