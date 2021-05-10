Karrion Kross Once Again Says He Wants To Work With John Cena

In an interview with BT Sport, Karrion Kross reiterated his desire to work with John Cena and said that he believed they would have an awesome match.

Karrion Kross said: “I have a few, but to narrow it down to one, I think John Cena would probably be the match that would I most likely be interested in for the immediate future. Everyone has already called out The Rock. Everyone has already called out Brock Lesnar. Everyone has exercised interest in seeing Scarlett and myself vs. The Fiend and Alexa Bliss. But I think having the opportunity to work with John Cena on a really big stage, hopefully with people, would be awesome. I think it’s two different generations. I attribute a lot of my modern-day inspirations to his generation. I’ve never him before, but it’s very easy to see that he’s one of the hardest working people, like, ever in this industry. He’s the reason why a lot of us have jobs today. Personally, it would be an honor to work with him. I’m being honest, I don’t know what would be in it for him because I am only who I am, and he’s John Cena. But maybe one day, when time comes and people feel I have some sort of higher equity in what they’re watching, and if the company sees value in the match, it would be awesome. I am humble about where I am, and I’m definitely not trying to elevate myself by riding his coattails. I just think it would be an awesome match, and the chemistry we would have in the ring would shock people. And I just have a feeling, even though we’ve never met, that we think a lot alike. Usually, when I get that about people, I am usually right.”