Karrion Kross Open To AAA Return, Says Konnan Has Been Wanting Him Back

May 23, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Karrion Kross Scarlett WWE Raw 4-14-25 Image Credit: WWE

In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show (via Fightful), Karrion Kross spoke about a possible return to AAA, which he previously worked for earlier in his career.

He said: “I would love that (return to AAA). Konnan has been telling me for a while he wants to get me back down there in some sort of capacity.

