Karrion Kross Open To AAA Return, Says Konnan Has Been Wanting Him Back
May 23, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show (via Fightful), Karrion Kross spoke about a possible return to AAA, which he previously worked for earlier in his career.
He said: “I would love that (return to AAA). Konnan has been telling me for a while he wants to get me back down there in some sort of capacity.”
