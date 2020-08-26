Karrion Kross To Open This Week’s NXT, Cruiserweight Title Match Set

Karrion Kross is set to open up this week’s episode of NXT. WWE has announced that Kross and Scarlett will appear in the opening of this week’s episode. Kross defeated Keith Lee at NXT Takeover XXX to win the NXT Championship but suffered a separated acromioclavicular joint during the bout.

Also announced for the show, in addition to the previously-announced NXT Tag Team Championship match, is an NXT Cruiserweight Championship match between champion Santos Escobar and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. WWE’s announcement reads:

NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett to kick off WWE NXT

Despite sustaining a shoulder injury during his match against Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver: XXX, Karrion Kross powered through a grueling bout to win the NXT Championship.

After a medical evaluation Monday, Kross will kick off Wednesday night’s WWE NXT on USA Network. What do the new NXT Champion and Scarlett have in store for NXT, given his injury? One thing is certain, the time has come for the NXT Universe to fall and pray.

Tune in to see Kross and Scarlett on WWE NXT Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Santos Escobar defends the NXT Cruiserweight Title against Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is still the only man in NXT with a victory over Santos Escobar. Will lightning strike twice when the NXT Cruiserweight Title on the line?

We’ll find out Tuesday night as they go one-on-one.

Escobar and Legado del Fantasma have largely enforced their will over the Cruiserweight division, using the numbers game to their advantage on NXT and 205 Live. “Swerve,” who hasn’t kept his desire for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship a secret, has complicated their lives, though, joining forces with Breezango in their recent rivalry with Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza.

“Swerve” proved once that he could beat Escobar during the NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament. Now, can he do it again to capture his first championship in WWE?