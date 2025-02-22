– During a recent interview with former UFC Champion Matt Serra on Geeking Out, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross revealed he’d want Chad Gable to be on his team if he was in a legit bar fight situation. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kross on who he’d want on his team in a legit bar fight: “Chad Gable. He’s got an amateur background, and he’s 100% legit. He’s won nationals and state and gold medal and stuff like that, he transitioned into pro wrestling. I would say him because he’s a lunatic.”

On Gable being a master grappler: “He’s the guy who will Mark Kerr somebody, he’ll stick his chin in the guy’s eyeball. He’s definitely one of those people. He’s very calm, he’s very chill, as you’d expect from somebody who’s a master level grappler. I would go with him.”