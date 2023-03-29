– WWE Superstar Karrion Kross posted a video on his Twitter account yesterday, cutting a promo on the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which will take place this Friday on WWE SmackDown. Kross will be participating in the match. He ominously predicts that he will be picking off the “broken wrestlers” coming into the match. He noted in the video, “In the end, everybody pays the toll.” You can check out his video below.

Karrion Kross wrote in the caption for the video, “Dear @WWE Universe, I have a question for you to answer for me. In a Universe full of rules that decide what we deserve or what we receive above our own honest efforts or selfish false entitlements: Why do we continue to follow the rules if we are not in control?”

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is slated for this Friday, March 31 on WWE SmackDown at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will be broadcast live on FOX at 8:00 pm EST.