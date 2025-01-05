Karrion Kross Praises The Miz: ‘With Him You Can Literally Do Anything’

Karrion Kross is a big believer in The Miz, praising the WWE star for his versatility as a performer. Kross has been working with Miz on WWE TV as Miz and Final Testament feud with the Wyatt Sick, and he gave the former WWE Champion a ton of credit for his willingness to do anything in his interview on Notsam Wrestling.

“Mike is brilliant,” Kross began (per Fightful). “You can never give that guy enough flowers. I say that sincerely. His IQ for the business will never be understood unless you’re working with him and you know him. He is so self-aware and so smart and he really understands what the audience wants to see out of him. He’s secure with himself. If he wants to be the butt end of a joke, he can handle it. He knows who he is and can do that. If he has to be the cruelest person you have ever seen in your life and break a man’s heart and strip him down, he can do that too.”

He continued, “On a whim, you can put a belt on him and it doesn’t look strange. On Monday, some sort of strange thing happens and he gets a World Title match against Gunther and rolls him up and pulls his tights. With him you can literally do anything. He’s like a swiss army knife. Working with him is, the way I think about things, is light years ahead.”

The Final Testament and Miz faced their rivals on the December 9th episode of Raw, coming away with the win.