wrestling / News

Karrion Kross Praises The Miz: ‘With Him You Can Literally Do Anything’

January 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw The Miz Karrion Kross Image Credit: WWE

Karrion Kross is a big believer in The Miz, praising the WWE star for his versatility as a performer. Kross has been working with Miz on WWE TV as Miz and Final Testament feud with the Wyatt Sick, and he gave the former WWE Champion a ton of credit for his willingness to do anything in his interview on Notsam Wrestling.

“Mike is brilliant,” Kross began (per Fightful). “You can never give that guy enough flowers. I say that sincerely. His IQ for the business will never be understood unless you’re working with him and you know him. He is so self-aware and so smart and he really understands what the audience wants to see out of him. He’s secure with himself. If he wants to be the butt end of a joke, he can handle it. He knows who he is and can do that. If he has to be the cruelest person you have ever seen in your life and break a man’s heart and strip him down, he can do that too.”

He continued, “On a whim, you can put a belt on him and it doesn’t look strange. On Monday, some sort of strange thing happens and he gets a World Title match against Gunther and rolls him up and pulls his tights. With him you can literally do anything. He’s like a swiss army knife. Working with him is, the way I think about things, is light years ahead.”

The Final Testament and Miz faced their rivals on the December 9th episode of Raw, coming away with the win.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Karrion Kross, The Miz, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading