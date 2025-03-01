– During a recent interview with former UFC Champion Matt Serra, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross discussed his new book, Life Is Fighting, producing his first short film, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Karrion Kross on his first short film: “I just produced my first short film in Los Angeles, and so that’ll be coming out this year. I also didn’t want it to come off like a vanity project either, ’cause a lot of guys that are trying to push their way into Hollywood will do that.”

On utilizing work from his acting lessons on WWE TV: “I took acting lessons from a gentleman by the name of Paul Rober in Toronto. The stuff that I’ve learned from him I’ve been able to use on TV now, like in my career.”