Karrion Kross Cuts Promo On Sami Zayn At WWE Night of Champions Kickoff

Karrion Kross took verbal shots at Sami Zayn in a promo before their match at WWE Night of Champions tomorrow. Kross and Zayn will do battle at Saturday’s Saudi Arabia PPV, and during the kickoff event on Friday he interrupted Zayn and explained why he’s been targeting Zayn.

“The father of all lies, Sami Zayn,” Kross began (per Wrestling Inc). “You know, Sami, I just want you to understand something. I always targeted you for one simple reason. It’s because I believe that you are a liar. I think the whole thing of you being a good guy is a charade because I’ve seen you do terrible, terrible things to people and if there’s one thing that I hate most in this world, it’s a liar.”

Kross added that once he wons, “Everyone will know that I have always told the truth, especially about you and they will know with great certainty that I am the devil you know and he is the devil you don’t.”

The two will do battle at the PPV, which airs live tomorrow on Peacock and Netflix internationally.