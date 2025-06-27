wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Cuts Promo On Sami Zayn At WWE Night of Champions Kickoff
Karrion Kross took verbal shots at Sami Zayn in a promo before their match at WWE Night of Champions tomorrow. Kross and Zayn will do battle at Saturday’s Saudi Arabia PPV, and during the kickoff event on Friday he interrupted Zayn and explained why he’s been targeting Zayn.
“The father of all lies, Sami Zayn,” Kross began (per Wrestling Inc). “You know, Sami, I just want you to understand something. I always targeted you for one simple reason. It’s because I believe that you are a liar. I think the whole thing of you being a good guy is a charade because I’ve seen you do terrible, terrible things to people and if there’s one thing that I hate most in this world, it’s a liar.”
Kross added that once he wons, “Everyone will know that I have always told the truth, especially about you and they will know with great certainty that I am the devil you know and he is the devil you don’t.”
The two will do battle at the PPV, which airs live tomorrow on Peacock and Netflix internationally.
More Trending Stories
- Ryback Says He Spoke To Kevin Owens, Admits He Jumped To Conclusions Over Podcast Comments
- Backstage Rumor on Karrion Kross Refusing To Take Back Bumps, Producers Reportedly Deny the Issue
- Roman Reigns Joins Legendary’s Street Fighter as Akuma, Stars Opposite Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, & 50 Cent
- Backstage Update on Rumored WWE Return of Roman Reigns