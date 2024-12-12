Karrion Kross Cuts Promo Following Win Over Wyatt Sicks On WWE Raw, Takes Aim At Fans

Karrion Kross is looking at the “real problem” following Final Testament’s win over the Wyatt Sicks on WWE Raw — namely, the fans. The group defeated their rivals in an eight-person tag team match on Raw, handing the Wyatt stable their first loss. Kross posted a five-minute video in which he talks about how fans are outraged over the loss and “diving off the Wyatt Sicks ship” and “abandoning ship,” noting that fans have no heroes anymore in their lives because they turn their backs on them the moment they don’t live up to their expectations.

Kross went on to talk about how the Final Testament aren’t the bad guys; the fans are because the Wyatt Sicks needed the fans and they failed them and weren’t there for them. He said that the fans are too weak and acknowledged he was making an argument for the Wyatt Sicks, because the fans have always been a problem. He said the fans use insider terms like “buried and pushed” when “Your brains are buried under miles of crap” and the fans can’t stand rooting for someone who lost because we can’t associate with people who losers and won’t go down with the ship.

He said the Wyatt Sicks will be back and he’s looking forward to it, but if the fans can’t then they never deserved the Wyatts to begin with. He said that people think that he’s been turning and exposing the Wyatts, but he was actually exposing the fans.

You can see the video below: