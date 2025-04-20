wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Reacts To Seth Rollins Getting Paul Heyman’s Help At WrestleMania 41
April 20, 2025 | Posted by
Karrion Kross isn’t surprised that Seth Rollins got Paul Heyman to betray CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41, and he doesn’t know why anyone else is. Heyman turned on his Tribal Chief and best friend in the main event of last night’s show, helping Rollins get the win. Kross posted to Twitter to share a meme of himself looking at Rollins in the background of a pic and wrote:
“WHY
ARE
YOU
SO
SURPRISED?
Saw it a mile away.”
Saw it a mile away. https://t.co/h8MaMMAxGG
— Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) April 20, 2025