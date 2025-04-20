Karrion Kross Reacts To Seth Rollins Getting Paul Heyman’s Help At WrestleMania 41

Karrion Kross isn’t surprised that Seth Rollins got Paul Heyman to betray CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41, and he doesn’t know why anyone else is. Heyman turned on his Tribal Chief and best friend in the main event of last night’s show, helping Rollins get the win. Kross posted to Twitter to share a meme of himself looking at Rollins in the background of a pic and wrote:

“WHY

ARE

YOU

SO

SURPRISED? Saw it a mile away.”