Karrion Kross Recalls the Experience of His WWE Release in 2021

– During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Karrion Kross discussed his journey following his WWE release in 2021. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Karrion Kross on returning to the indies after his WWE release: “I was welcomed back to the independent community with open arms. I had always kept really good relationships with the previous companies that I had worked with. I got to know everybody so I didn’t have to fish for work. I was in a really fortunate position, actually.”

On not living in a negative space: “I don’t live in a negative place in general. Something happens, I allow myself to feel it, I process it, and I gotta move on. … Everybody in my family’s solution-based thinkers — we don’t dwell on stuff.”

Kross would eventually return to WWE, making his way back to the main roster in August 2022.