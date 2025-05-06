wrestling / News
Karrion Kross References The Righteous In New Social Media Video
May 6, 2025 | Posted by
Karrion Kross’ latest social media post makes reference to The Righteous’ departure from AEW and ROH. Vincent and Dutch reportedly exited AEW last week and Kross posted to his Twitter account with a video stirring things up.
YOu can see the video below, which features the tag team’s theme song before Kross snaps like Vincent and says “Tick tock.”
No word on what’s next for the tag team.
— Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) May 6, 2025
