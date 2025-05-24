– During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross discussed getting to compete at his year’s GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII, which featured multiple WWE Superstars on the card. Kross defeated JR Kratos in his bout.

Kross stated (via Fightful), “I got the heads-up from (William) Regal (to participate in Bloodsport). I can’t remember how far out it was but I was just over the moon. Over the moon about it.”

Other WWE Superstars who competed at the event include Charlie Dempsey, Pete Dunne, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler.