Karrion Kross Reflects On WWE’s Approach To Roster, Plans To Show He Can Be a Top Guy

Karrion Kross recently gave his thoughts on how WWE handles its roster and storylines, noting he plans to show he can be a top guy for the company. Kross spoke with Geeking Out with Matt Serra and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On WWE’s approach to talent and storylines: “You have this company, and it’s worth billions, right? And you have public shareholders, and you don’t want to hire anything less than the best of the best. You have a whole roster full of people that are incredible. Some people, for lack of better words, they get [cast] as background, some people get [cast] as supporting actors, and then some people are the leads.”

On his goal to show he can be a top guy: “I’m gonna show them I can be that guy. The way I look at it, Monday Night Raw tonight could be that night that changes the direction of your career, but you need to be ready for it.”