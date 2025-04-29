– WWE Superstar Karrion Kross released a trailer for a new short documentary, The Killer, which debuts on May 2. It will be available for free on Kross’ official YouTube channel. The new documentary short features behind-the-scenes footage from WrestleMania Weekend, including Kross’ highly-talked about viral promo from the WrestleMania Recap show.

