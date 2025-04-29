wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Releases Trailer for Upcoming Documentary Short The Killer
April 29, 2025
– WWE Superstar Karrion Kross released a trailer for a new short documentary, The Killer, which debuts on May 2. It will be available for free on Kross’ official YouTube channel. The new documentary short features behind-the-scenes footage from WrestleMania Weekend, including Kross’ highly-talked about viral promo from the WrestleMania Recap show.
Watch the official trailer now & get ready…
May 2nd: #THEKILLER
Uploading and available for free on
The Killer Kross Channel pic.twitter.com/fpyprQiVvn
— Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) April 29, 2025