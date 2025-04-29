wrestling / News

Karrion Kross Releases Trailer for Upcoming Documentary Short The Killer

April 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Karrion Kross Scarlett WrestleMania 41 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Karrion Kross released a trailer for a new short documentary, The Killer, which debuts on May 2. It will be available for free on Kross’ official YouTube channel. The new documentary short features behind-the-scenes footage from WrestleMania Weekend, including Kross’ highly-talked about viral promo from the WrestleMania Recap show.

