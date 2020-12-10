Karrion Kross Returns, Attacks Damian Priest On NXT (Pics, Video)

Karrion Kross is back as of tonight’s NXT, and Damian Priest was the first to feel the effects. On tonight’s episode, Kross came out and attacked Damian Priest on the stage as Priest was confronting Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory. He powerbombed Priest off the stage and then proceeded to head out to his car, driving off with Scarlett.

You can see pics and video of the segment below. Kross’ return was teased earlier in the night when Scarlett came out at the end of a segment where potential challengers in Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, and Priest were presenting themselves as potential challengers for Finn Balor. Scarlett came out at the end of the segment and stared Finn down, to which Balor said he was ready when Kross was ready.