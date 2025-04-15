Karrion Kross Returns To Old Entrance Theme On WWE Raw

Karrion Kross returned to his classic “Dead Silent” entrance theme for his match on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Kross revert to his NXT theme for his match against AJ Styles. The entrance took place during the commercials but was posted on WWE’s socials as you can see below.

Despite the return to his old theme, Kross was ultimately defeated by Styles who got the win with his Phenomenal Forearm. Kross also used the entrance theme for the most recent episode of WWE Main Event.