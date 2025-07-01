– During a recent interview with Foundation Radio, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross discussed the viral rumor that he doesn’t like taking back bumps and refuses to take back bumps in his matches. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Karrion Kross on the back bump rumor: “It’s hilarious. It’s hilarious. This story has not stood out to me as much as other stories that were fabricated about me over the years. There’s been far more crazier things. I’m surprised this one, of all things, actually got any traction. I don’t know. What’s my favorite bump? Nothing comes to mind, but maybe some of the ones that people hyper-focused on and thought that something was wrong. I don’t know. Maybe one of those would have been maybe my favorite one. It was funny.”

On joking about it backstage: “Some of us were joking in the back. They’re like, ‘Dude, you should go out there and bump like Shawn Michaels versus Hulk Hogan,’ and then some of the guys were like, ‘Maybe you should just take absolutely no bumps. Just don’t take any at all.’ Honestly, at the end of the day, I can’t do either of those because people are paying good money and spending very valuable time watching the show. I can’t turn the show into a joke for a strange subculture of people. I can’t do that. Obviously, as a professional, I would have never done that, but we were howling about it.”

As noted, Karrion Kross lost his match against Sami Zayn defeated last Saturday at WWE Night of Champions Riyadh 2025. However, Kross later attacked Zayn backstage last night on WWE Raw, so it looks like their issues are far from over.