Karrion Kross Reveals The Wyatt Sicks Kidnapped The Miz After Raw

October 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Uncle Howdy The Miz 10-21-24 Image Credit: WWE

The Miz fell prey to the Wyatt Sicks, as revealed by Karrion Kross and Scarlett after Raw. The group has taken aim at Miz and Final Testament as of late, and after tonight’s Raw Kross posted a video in which Scarlett told him that the Sicks kidnapped Miz.

Kross responded that Miz was “dead for sure” and Scarlett said that they had to help Miz, to which Kross said he’d go looking for 10 minutes before he goes back to the hotel:

