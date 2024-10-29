wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Reveals The Wyatt Sicks Kidnapped The Miz After Raw
October 29, 2024 | Posted by
The Miz fell prey to the Wyatt Sicks, as revealed by Karrion Kross and Scarlett after Raw. The group has taken aim at Miz and Final Testament as of late, and after tonight’s Raw Kross posted a video in which Scarlett told him that the Sicks kidnapped Miz.
Kross responded that Miz was “dead for sure” and Scarlett said that they had to help Miz, to which Kross said he’d go looking for 10 minutes before he goes back to the hotel:
Yes, I have been notified. @WWE
I’ll try to find him for 10 minutes and then I’m heading back to the hotel.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7mzoF5w1He
— Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) October 29, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Recalls Agenting Infamous Goldberg vs. William Regal Match In WCW
- Lawyer In WWE ‘Ring Boys’ Lawsuit Weighs In On Including Photos Of Victims in Filing
- Matt Hardy Talks Jeff Hardy Seeking Redemption In TNA After AEW Run
- Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Vince Russo Leaving WWE For WCW