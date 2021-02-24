Karrion Kross Says He Has Full Mobility In His Shoulder After Injury Last Year

Last year, Karrion Kross won the NXT title only to suffer a separated shoulder in the same match. As a result, he had to vacate the title on the very next episode of NXT. In an interview with SportsKeeda, Kross spoke about his recovery from the injury and noted that he has full mobility in his shoulder again. Here are highlights:

On his no DQ match tonight: “Now I can just do whatever I want. There’s going to be no repercussions. If people are looking for violence, they’re going to get it.”

On his injury and recovery: “I feel like the injury never even happened. I came out a lot better than I thought I was going to be out of that situation, but the ligaments completely blew off the bone when that injury happened. I had no idea what that was going to be like coming back. But I (have) full stability back in my shoulder, full strength. I’m doing handstands and military press. I had zero issues with it. So I’m definitely feeling very good. I could put this shoulder through the back of his (Escobar) head, which is probably what I’m going to be looking forward to this Wednesday.”

On the rehab process: “It was pretty vicious. I decided to do a lot of extra curricular rehabbing as well on my shoulder. So I would go into WWE medical and they would put me through a very rigorous process of rebuilding stability and getting the inflammation down in the joint. When I came home, I would bring all of the equipment that they would give me to use and I would do it three to four times a day. It wasn’t necessary to do that, but I wanted to come back as quickly as possible.”