Karrion Kross Says Roman Reigns Is a Modern Day Bruno Sammartino, Wants ‘Big Fight Feel’ Matches

Karrion Kross is looking for a match with Roman Reigns, and he recently compared Reigns to Bruno Sammartino in a new interview. Kross spoke with The Ringer following Extreme Rules and weighed in on a match with Reigns and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On wanting a match with Reigns: “Well, Roman Reigns. I feel like everyone should want to be in the ring with Roman Reigns. For me — I hope nobody minds that I’m comparing him, but to me he’s our modern-day Bruno. This is — what he’s doing right now, in my opinion, is historic for our company’s history, you know, this art of storytelling. It’s an amazing thing, and it’s going very, very well. People are having fun, they’re enjoying what they’re watching. It’s something different every week, but like it’s — I could go on and on. That is the guy that I’d want to be in the ring with.”

On who else he’d like to face: “Aside from that? I mean, I’m a people pleaser. So whoever people really want to see me in the ring with, me personally that’s the direction I’m going to lean in. I like the big fight feel. I like those freak show fights. Those, you know, Superman vs. Batman, like, ‘This shouldn’t happen, we wish it would happen but there’s no way it can happen,’ and then it does happen and it happens in WWE. And that’s why people come to see the show. To cultivate that energy in a building? I wake up every day for that, I train for that, I’m aiming for that, you know?”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Ringer with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.