WWE Teases In-Ring Debut of Karrion Kross, Refers to Kross & Scarlett As ‘Doomsday’
In a preview for Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode, WWE refers to Karrion Kross and Scarlett (formerly Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux) as “Doomsday.” Kross will be making his in-ring debut on the show.
Karrion Kross makes his in-ring debut with Scarlett
Doomsday finally comes to the NXT ring this Wednesday night as Karrion Kross makes his in-ring debut with Scarlett.
After issuing foreboding warnings for months, Kross will finally show the NXT Universe what he’s capable of inside the squared circle. We’ve already been given a brutal sneak peek, as Tommaso Ciampa hasn’t been seen since Kross and Scarlett ambushed him last month.
Why they targeted The Blackheart is still unclear. But make no mistake: Kross figures to have bad intentions in store for his first opponent.
