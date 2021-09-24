wrestling / News
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Get Engaged
Karrion Kross and Scarlett are set to be married, with Scarlett announcing that the couple got engaged today. Kross’ manager and partner posted to Twitter to reveal the news, sharing a picture of herself sporting her engagement ring next to Kross and writing:
“Pop the champagne! #Isaidyes @WWEKarrionKross”
The couple have been together for several years and have been professionally partnered throughout their WWE run, though Scarlett has been absent from TV since Kross moved to Raw.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.
𝒫𝑜𝓅 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒸𝒽𝒶𝓂𝓅𝒶𝑔𝓃𝑒! 🍾🥂#Isaidyes💍 @WWEKarrionKross pic.twitter.com/0WnxlTfw65
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) September 23, 2021
