Karrion Kross Thinks Scarlett Would Have a Great Match With Rhea Ripley

Karrion Kross thinks Scarlett would have an excellent match with Rhea Ripley and would like to see the bout happen at a PPV. Scarlett has not had many matches on WWE TV, but Kross noted in a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling that she has had great reactions at live events.

“Well, I will tell you this, on a house show, Scarlett and I got a last-minute notice that we could potentially be working Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest,” Kross said (per Fightful). “We were over the moon about it. So we wound up working them that weekend and it was the talk of the show and Scarlett got a standing ovation in Gorilla, both nights, when she walked through that curtain. She had really, really, really good matches.”

He continued, “I know things are very story-driven. That may seem like a random match for people because there’s no buildup. But, Scarlett against Rhea would be an excellent match. It would blow people away. I guarantee it. I’ve been in this business for 11 years. Getting a standing ovation in Gorilla, that means something. If we’re talking super fantasy-booking, I’ve always wanted to see Scarlett versus Trish Stratus. Those would be the two matches I think I’d like to see (at WWE Evolution).”

Scarlett has worked a number of house shows for WWE, most recently during the 2024 Holiday tour when she teamed with Kross and the rest of the Final Testament against the Wyatt Sicks.