UPDATED: More Details On Karrion Kross & Scarlett’s WWE Returns, Creative Plans

UPDATE: A new report has some additional details on Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s returns to WWE. Fightful Select reports that Kross and Scarlett kept any talks with WWE quiet as they claimed of of last Monday that they’d not yet been contacted by WWE. As has been reported, the two were never signed to MLW contracts and Fightful Select notes that while they were advertised for the Control Your Narrative live tour, they had not committed to those dates.

Triple H is said to be a big supporter of them and was “dismayed” by how his first main roster run was handled. Kross is said to have been “adamant” outside of WWE that Scarlett remain part of his presentation and passed up a match with Wardlow in AEW because of that. The site says he didn’t want how he was presented to be similar to his time on Raw.

ORIGINAL: PWInsider reports that Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been officially added to the internal Smackdown roster after making their WWE returns on Friday. Kross is listed as the #2 heel behind Roman Reigns.

Meanwhile, Scarlett is set to be the manager of Kross. There currently aren’t plans for her to wrestle regularly but WWE is reportedly open to that.

After the two were released last year, there was said to be “regular communication” with WWE, so the recent management changes opened the door for a return. Kross is currently planning to finish out his independent wrestling appearances as much as he can.