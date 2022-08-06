Karrion Kross & Scarlett Return on WWE Smackdown, Kross Lays Out Drew McIntyre

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are back in WWE, taking out Drew McIntyre on Smackdown and setting sights on Roman Reigns. Tonight’s episode saw Kross and Scarlett come out during the main event segment, with Kross attacking McIntyre as he was cutting a promo on Reigns about their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Clash at the Castle.

After Kross laid out McIntyre, Scarlett set an hourglass on the ring and Kross told Reigns that the clock was ticking for him. You can see clips from the segment below.

Kross and Scarlett were released from the company during a round of talent cuts in November of last year. It was reported earlier tonight that WWE had discussions about bringing Kross back.