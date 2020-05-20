Karrion Kross and Scarlett Set to Start Off Tonight’s NXT

– Per WWE.com, Karrion Kross will be in action and kicking off tonight’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. You can read the full announcement below. Kross’ will face an unnamed opponent later tonight.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett to kick off NXT tonight

After captivating the NXT Universe in his debut two weeks ago, Karrion Kross will return to in-ring action with Scarlett to kick off NXT tonight.

The doomsday duo promised destruction for months, and Kross made good on those words in his first NXT match. After a spellbinding entrance, Kross decimated Leon Ruff, flattening him with two Doomsday Saitos before submitting him almost instantaneously with the Kross Jacket.

Will Kross’ second opponent suffer a similar fate? Tune in tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!