Karrion Kross & Scarlett to Appear, Xia Li Returning to Action, More Added to Tonight’s NXT

– WWE.com has announced that Karrion Kross and Scarlett will be appearing on tonight’s NXT ahead of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Additionally, Xia Li will be back in action tonight facing against an unnamed opponent. Here’s the full announcement on Kross and Scarlett:

Karrion Kross & Scarlett will be live tonight on NXT Time is on their side, so what do Karrion Kross & Scarlett plan to do on the final NXT before NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day? The incomparable duo will be live tonight on NXT, and there’s no telling what they have in store after Kross laid waste to Legado Del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza last week and issued a stern warning to their leader, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. Kross also introduced himself to Royal Rumble Match winner Edge last week just before leaving the Capitol Wrestling Center, further cementing the notion that it is only a matter of time before he reclaims the NXT Championship that he never lost. Don’t miss the havoc Kross & Scarlett will undoubtedly wreak on NXT tonight, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

The gift of T I M E doesn’t last forever.#TickTock https://t.co/luQpYev0Z0 — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) February 10, 2021

And Xia Li being backed by Tian Sha:

Xia Li returns to action backed by Tian Sha Xia Li is more dangerous than ever, and she’s about ready to prove it. Li is back in action on NXT tonight, and she will not be alone. She will be backed by the power of Tian Sha, a force that the NXT Universe learned more about last week through the incredible origins of its ruler, Mei Ying. Inspired by thousands of years of warriors before her, what level of destruction will Li bring with her tonight? And will we learn even more about Mei Ying and the force that is Tian Sha? Find out on NXT tonight, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Additionally, WWE confirmed that Finn Balor will have a face-to-face segment with Pete Dunne as well before Vengeance Day. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of NXT on the USA Network:

* Xia Li returns to action backed by Tian Sha

* Karrion Kross & Scarlett will be live tonight on NXT

* NXT Champion Finn Balor to come face-to-face with Pete Dunne

* Austin Theory vs. KUSHIDA

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

* Cameron Grimes returns