Karrion Kross Says Scarlett Was Upset About Being Split From Him In First WWE Raw Run

Karrion Kross was absent Scarlett when he made his first arrival on Raw’s main roster, and he recently revealed Scarlett’s reaction to the matter. Kross’ debut on Raw came in August of last year in a new gladiatorial look and without Scarlett. Speaking with Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat, Kross looked back at that time. You can check out the highlights below, (per Wrestling Inc):

On Scarlett being unhappy about not being called up with him:” “She was incredibly upset because it was expressed to her that they had absolute, total interest in bringing her up and it was expressed to her that we were gonna be going up together from multiple branches of management.”

On staying optimistic about the situation at the time: Herand I are very solution-based people and we try not to like avoid the realities of situations but we acknowledge them and we try to do the best we can with what we have and so we’re just kind of gritting our teeth like ‘Hey this is just for now, not forever. Let’s bring our best foot forward, bring our best energy into this, and let’s try to kill this and do this better than anyone else can.'”