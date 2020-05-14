WWE News: Karrion Kross & Scarlett Issue Warning on NXT, Matt Riddle Confronts Timothy Thatcher

– WWE posted Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s warning from this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the video below, in which Kross says he’s there to entertain the fans and not to shock the system or save anyone. Kross said it’s time to wake up from their dreams where they all stay asleep forever and said Tommaso Ciampa will not be their last victim:

– WWE also posted the video of Matt Riddle confronting Timothy Thatcher on tonight’s episode after Thatcher walked off and caused Riddle to lose the NXT Tag Team Championships to Imperium: